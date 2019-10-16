Phyllis Loise "Phyloise" Crank Hunt of Charlottesville, died on September 21, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Canterbury on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. Hill and Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
