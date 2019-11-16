Ruth Fleming Hunt was born on September 14, 1924, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late James Pendleton Fleming and Maude Henry Fleming, and the great-granddaughter of Henry Martin of the University of Virginia. Ruth was educated in the Charlottesville school system and was a graduate of Jefferson High School. She received her undergraduate degree from Virginia State University, her Master's in Education from Temple University, and completed additional coursework at New York University and the University of Pennsylvania. Ruth began her professional career in 1945, as Comptroller for Bennett College in Greensboro, N.C. In 1952, she married Richard H. Hunt of Chester, Pa., and together they had one son, Richard H. Hunt Jr. Upon relocating to Philadelphia, Ruth began teaching elementary school for the Philadelphia Public Schools, becoming a specialist in reading skills, and serving as President of the Philadelphia chapter of the International Reading Association. She retired in 1984. Ruth joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority while in college and was a devoted member of the Omega Omega Chapter in Philadelphia. While she enjoyed many hobbies in her lifetime, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. In recent years, Ruth resided at the Artman Lutheran Home, where she was a beloved member of the community. On Saturday, October 26, 2019, Ruth was called home at the age of 95, where she joins her husband, Richard. She leaves a legacy of love to her son, Richard H. Hunt Jr. of Durham, N.C., and many other loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery, Elliot Avenue and First Street, Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ruth's honor to the Artman Benevolent Fund, 250 N. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
