Shirley Anne Bibb Hunt, age 84, of Keswick, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, after a beautiful life here on Earth. She was born on March 18, 1935, to the late Robert Eggleston Bibb and Bettie Powell Bibb. Mrs. Hunt was preceded in death by her loving husband, Vernon "Buck" Hunt. Together they enjoyed life, traveled the world and raised their family until his passing in 1997. She was, also, preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bibb; and sisters, Lucille Bibb, Frances Phillips, Nancy Knight, and Jean Mawyer. Shirley will be missed by her children, Glenda Staton (Jeff), Darla Ullery (Darrell), Josh Hunt, and Rachel Carr (Chris); her grandchildren, Anne-Ayer Staton, Danny Staton, Alan Staton (Christina), Carlee Shiflett (Jason), Cameron Varner (Ashley), and Vernon Varner (Dorey); great-grandchildren, Molly Faircloth (DJ), Timothy Faircloth, Nicholas Faircloth, Austin Staton, Lily Staton, Jackson Shiflett, Zach Shiflett, Tyler Morris, Cameron Morris, Lonnie Ray Morris, and Ava Morris; great great-grandchild, Hunter Jones; and many special nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville, with interment following at Riverview Cemetery. Don Ward will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made, in honor of Shirley Hunt to The Charlottesville/Albemarle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 160, Charlottesville, VA 22902, or the East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Department, 3501 Steamer Dr., Keswick, VA 22947. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Tags

Load entries