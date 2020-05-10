March 1, 1916 - Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Mrs. Margaret Hutcherson, 104, of Charlottesville, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace Retirement Community. She was born on March 1, 1916, in South Boston, Va. She is the daughter of the late Russell Nez Peak and Mary Lee Hodges Peak. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Irving L. Hutcherson for 57 years. She is also preceded in death by one brother, Nelson Peak; two sisters, Lucile Wardin and Elizabeth Bassett; and a son, Charles I. Hutcherson. Mrs. Hutcherson was a graduate of Gladys High School and State Teachers College (JMU). She taught high school for six years and then married Irving in July 1942. They lived at Quantico Marine Base during World War II and settled in Charlottesville in 1946. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Charlottesville for 74 years, charter member of Monticello Garden Club, active in several bridge clubs, and a member of Farmington Country Club for 49 years. Surviving her are her sons, James Russell Hutcherson and wife, Bettie of Stuarts Draft, and Gary Peak Hutcherson and wife, Liz, of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Brian J. Hutcherson and wife, Amy, Karen H. Douglas and husband, Scott, Stacy H. Shives and husband, Jonathan, and Lori H. Piro and husband, Mark; and two great-grandchildren, Maggie and Kate Hutcherson. Her family will carry many beautiful memories of her kind nature and positive attitude. Mrs. Hutcherson will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private service. The family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Our Lady of Peace where she lived for the past 18 years. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 735 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hillandwood.com.
