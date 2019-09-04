Debra Mae Jackson of Northern Virginia, departed this life in Richmond, Virginia, for her eternal life on Sunday August 25, 2019. Debra was born on July 2, 1955, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late David Eugene Burns Jr. and Juanita Jackson Burns. Debra was preceded in death by her parents, David Eugene Burns Jr. and Juanita Jackson Burns; her fiancé, Jesse Edwin Thomas; and her in-laws, Raymond Edward Jackson and Cora Lilly Jackson. Her precious memory will be forever cherished and mourned by her two daughters, Typhanie N. Jackson and Amber D. Jackson, both of Richmond, Virginia; her one son, Anthony A. Jackson II of Northern, Virginia; eight grandchildren; her former husband, Anthony A. Jackson I of Brooklyn, New York; two brothers, Larry C. Breckenridge of Charlottesville, Virginia, and David Eugene Burns, III and wife, Valerie, of Washington, D.C.; and five sisters, Crystal L. and husband, Herbert Scott, Lillie Dunbar, Vivian L. Goins, Sylvia D. Jackson, and Doris Barbour, all of Charlottesville, Virginia. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Cherry Avenue Christian Church, 1720 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family at, www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
