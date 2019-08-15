"She's singing with the Angels" Doris Taylor Jackson, 77, Barboursville, departed this life on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her residence. She was born on October 17, 1941, in Madison County, Va., to the late Lester Taylor and Thelma Finks Taylor. She was reared and educated in Madison County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Taylor. She is survived by her son, Horaticho Jackson of Ruckersville; a daughter, Mrs. Yvette Jackson of Luray; one brother, Andrew Taylor of Wolftown, Va., six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church, in Madison, Va. Interment will follow at the Gordon Cemetery, in Madison. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church. The Rev. Maurice Evans will officiate, and Pastor Frank D. Lewis Sr., Eulogist. Satchell Funeral Services of Orange is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.