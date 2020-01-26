Herman S. Jackson, 86, of Palmyra, Va., passed on January 20, 2020. Visitation, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Colbert-Wiley Funeral & Cremation Service. Funeral service, Thursday, January 30, 2020, 12 p.m. at New Fork Baptist Church, Palmyra, VA 22963.

To plant a tree in memory of Herman Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

