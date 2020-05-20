August 18, 1980 - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Ira Jermaine Jackson, 39, of Charlottesville, Va., entered eternal rest on May 12, 2020, at UVA Health System. Jermaine was born in Charlottesville Va., to Bridgette Jackson and Ira Pryor on August 18, 1980. He went to Charlottesville High School. He married Cassie Elizabeth Jackson on August 11, 2018, in Virginia Beach, Va. Jermaine worked in the health field at the UVA Health System for 15 years, he first started as a patient transporter, he moved to patient care tech, and lastly fulfilled his career as an Endoscopy Surgical Assistant as well as having a Central Sterile position for UVA Health System. Jermaine is survived by his wife, Cassie E. Jackson; daughter, LaMia Jackson; stepson, DaKari Pleasants; daughter, CaSira Jackson; sister, Sharmaine Jackson and Tierra Jackson; brother, Donovan Stallworth; nephews, Tavion Jackson, and Xavier Banks; niece, La'niya Thurston; and a host of godchildren, family, and friends, that he considered his brothers and sisters. Jermaine was a fun-loving all around husband, father, brother, cousin, nephew, and uncle, you name it he was that and more. He touched so many people in the city of Charlottesville and beyond. Whenever in doubt when he was around he would give his all and then some. When he entered the room that smile and personality would light up the entire room. There wasn't a soul out there that could say anything wrong about him. He was a rapper, comedian, poet, storyteller, counselor, you name it he did it!! Jermaine was one of kind as we will never forget him. Our lives will never be the same but we know he will not have any more pain or suffering. He was the life of any party and "HE" will always be our joy. Walk-through visitation will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J F Bell Funeral Home 108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
