Frederick "Fred" McDonald Jackson Jr., 58, of Orange, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home. He was born on January 15, 1961, to the late Frederick McDonald Jackson Sr. and Ovetta McCoy Gibbs Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Jane Marie Jackson; daughters, Ciji Lennell Jackson of Winter Park, Fla., Heather Lanzon and husband, Steven, of Stanardsville, and Angel Carpenter and husband, Mark, of Orange, Va.; two sons, Frederick M. Jackson III of Staunton, Va., and Thomas Leroy Jeffries Jr. and wife, Trish, of Ruckersville, Va.; two brothers, David Carter and wife, Patricia, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Jeffrey Boyd Jackson of Louisa; three sisters, Mary Virginia Brooks and husband, Thomas, of Clinton, Md., Janice Lynette Brock and husband, Robert, of Banco, Va., and Carolyn Elizabeth Shanks and husband, Wayne, of Culpeper, Va.; six grandchildren, Douglas Lanzon, Phoebe Lanzon, Sofia Carpenter, Tiana Carpenter, Kaiaz Long, and Samantha Jeffries; and a host of relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with interment at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Criglersville, Va., with Pastor Joe Austin and Pastor Ada Summers officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va.
