Julia Trice Jackson, 93, of Gordonsville, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her residence. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville with interment to follow in Culpeper National Cemetery.
Jackson, Julia Trice
