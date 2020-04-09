Mrs. Oweeda Wyoming Jackson, age 81, departed this life on March 31, 2020, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to join our Heavenly Father. Born on January 25, 1939, in Nelson County, Virginia, to the late Docia (Durette) and Will Folley, she lived in Charlottesville, Virginia most of her adult life. She was a Sister at Charlottesville Church of Christ for many years. Oweeda was known as the matriarchal figure for her family and all of those around her. Oweeda was preceded in death by her husband, Thurmond Jackson; dear son, Rickey Lee Folley; and her sisters, Geneva Folley and Gertrude Goodwin. She is survived by her son, Harold Folley Sr. (Susan); sisters, Joyce Burton and Sterling Allen; eight grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and other beloved family and friends. A viewing will be held by JF Bell Funeral Home on Thursday, April 9, 2020, 12 until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery.

