October 22, 1964 - Saturday, May 9, 2020 On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Rockwell Marciano Jackson passed away peacefully at his home in Capitol Heights, Maryland. He was born on October 22, 1964 in Charlottesville, Va. and was the son of the late Edward S. Jackson Sr. and Cora "Doll" Virginia Jackson. Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his Father; Brother, Edward S. Jackson Sr.; and his Mother; Sister, Cora "Doll" Jackson. Rockwell had a passion for teaching; he challenged young minds to think independently. He proudly owned and operated Mind Expansion Enterprises; a tutoring service that he offered to local students. He was an avid learner and an independent thinker; he was most proud of his accomplishments of earning both a Bachelor's (cum laude) and Master's degree (magna cum laude) from Strayer University as an adult student. He was a gentle giant but as soft as a teddy bear. He leaves to cherish his memories two sisters, Fannie Butler of Capitol Heights, Md. and Theodosia Robinson of Williamston, N.C.; three brothers, Edward S. Jackson Jr. of Upper Marlboro, Md., Aurelious and McChell Jackson, both of Capitol Heights, Md.; a devoted niece, Aiyisha Jackson of Troy, Va.; one brother-in-law, Arnold Robinson; two sisters-in-law, Zorida and Inez Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. JB Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, Maryland 20785
