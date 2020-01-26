Claire Matthews James, 84, of Charlottesville, passed away on January 21, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living at Charlottesville. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. at Remington United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will be held in Remington Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com.

