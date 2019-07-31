LaVonne Lee Crawford James, aka Katie, went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019, surrounded by family. A memorial service in her honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville, Virginia.
