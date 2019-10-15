Shawn Demetrius James went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2019. Services will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Heavn on E. Market St. Charlottesville, Va. Bell's Funeral home will be handling the arrangements.
