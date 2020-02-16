Wesley W. Jargowsky, 75, died on Monday, February 3, 2020, at RoseWood Village in Charlottesville. Dementia had robbed him of the activities which filled his life - gardening, fishing, hunting, stream sampling, woodworking, and home improvement. He modeled a DIY attitude that lives on in his survivors, wife, Louise; son, Frank and his wife, Christine; and granddaughters Janice and Jackie. Wes was an avid reader and curious learner which led naturally to his career as an educator. His final act of educating was the donation of his body for scientific research. His family thanks the staff at RoseWood for their compassionate care and Hospice of the Piedmont for their support. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Grace & Glory Lutheran Church in Palmyra 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22. 2020.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
New substitute guidelines would pay teachers who cover a colleague's class
-
UVa alumni form team for The Basketball Tournament, partner with Hoops2o
-
Waller, Andre Jarrad
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
-
Tomas Woldetensae’s JUCO stardom finally translates to ACC play
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.