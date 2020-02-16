Wesley W. Jargowsky, 75, died on Monday, February 3, 2020, at RoseWood Village in Charlottesville. Dementia had robbed him of the activities which filled his life - gardening, fishing, hunting, stream sampling, woodworking, and home improvement. He modeled a DIY attitude that lives on in his survivors, wife, Louise; son, Frank and his wife, Christine; and granddaughters Janice and Jackie. Wes was an avid reader and curious learner which led naturally to his career as an educator. His final act of educating was the donation of his body for scientific research. His family thanks the staff at RoseWood for their compassionate care and Hospice of the Piedmont for their support. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Grace & Glory Lutheran Church in Palmyra 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22. 2020.

