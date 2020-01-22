Catherine Burton Javins, 93, passed on January 20, 2020. Kitty was the daughter of the late Henry B. and Mary C. Burton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold L. Javins; her husband, Thomas L. Harlow; as well as a special friend, Carl Konkle. Surviving are her stepchildren, Leslie Harlow (Mara), Shelley Mickkelsen (Steve), and Nancy Chambers; and three step-grandchildren, Michelle, Matthew, and Noel. Also surviving are a brother, Henry L. Burton (Maxine); a sister, Hilda Reese, nephews and nieces, extended family and many special friends. She was a charter member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, and was also active in the Garden Club, Faculty Wives Club and Tastings Wine Club. She enjoyed golfing and lunches at Farmington, UVA sports, Tony Bennett, and the Redskins. She also tap danced with the Silver Steppers. She loved all things Virginian, Mr. Jefferson, and champagne and has been described as a "Southern Belle," always dignified and smiling; small in stature with a big heart. Kitty was a joy to know. She loved entertaining in her home near downtown C-ville, and was a delightful hostess. She was energetic, and until failing health, could be seen most days walking to Court Square or downtown from her home, "Bona Hora." Many thanks to the Rosewood Village family for providing exceptional assistance to Kitty over the past ten years where she participated in all activities until just recently. "We hope Kitty was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Hal, Tommy, Carl, and those who loved herand her cheerful spirit blossoms again." A private graveside service and memorial service will follow at a later date. Inquiries may be directed to Kitty's caregiver and nephew, Michael Burton. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.hillandwood.com.
Javins, Catherine B.
