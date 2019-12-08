Michael Jay Javor, 70, of Charlottesville, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his residence. Born on March 6, 1949, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Henry Jay Javor and MariAnn Seymour de Tejeda. He is survived by his friend, Pattie A. Watson and their three daughters, Nicole Javor-Watson, Natalie M. Javor-Watson, and Anna Zoe Thomas; his son, Jesse McLaughlin Seymour; his brother, Christopher R. Javor; his sister, Diane "Didi" Seymour, as well as many friends and extended family. Michael made his home in the wilderness in Alaska, California, the desert Southwest, and in the beauty of Hawaii, Florida, and Virginia. He relished in the riches of the natural world and found peace in spending time in the great outdoors. He will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to The Wilderness Society, The National Parks Foundation, or The Sierra Club.
