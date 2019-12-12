Pamela Jeanne Moyer, 67, of Ridgeway Drive, Barboursville, died on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Sentara Marth Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville. Born November 3, 1952 in California, she was the daughter of the late Harry Lee Kirby and Elizabeth Agnes Brady Kirby. She was also predeceased by a daughter Mariah Moyer. She was a member of the Holy Comforter Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, George Moyer of Barboursville; two daughters, Michelle Cooley and husband, Eric, of Locust Grove, and Melynda Moyer of Florida; one son. Daniel Hartwig and wife, Deanna, of Somerset; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Dan Kirby and wife, Pam, of Barboursville, and David Kirby and wife, Betsy, of Keswick; and three sisters, Jane Whitener and husband, Tim, of Waynesboro, Sue Myers and husband, Greg, of Maryland, and Pat Biller of Dale City. Pam was a very kind and loving person that would go out of her way to help others and make them smile. She worked at the Hearthstone House and Ronald McDonald House with families who were enduring great hardships with their children going through life-threatening medical issues. Those are just a couple of examples of kindness and love that she showed us all. To Pam, there are no strangers. She is a true guardian angel. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange with interment at 2 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens, Charlottesville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va. 22960.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.