February 23, 1947 - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Carl Jefferson Jr., affectionally know as "Brother," peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a brief illness. Brother was born on February 23, 1947. He was preceded in death by his father Carl Jefferson Sr. ' He is survived by his mother, Louise Jefferson of Charlottesville; his sisters, Carloyn J. Miller and Joyce J. Merritt of Charlottesville; his nieces, Rhonda Brooks of Clinton, Maryland, Patria Bursey of Washington, D.C.; a nephew, Lorenzo Miller of Temple Hill, Maryland; five great-nieces, one great-nephew, seven great-great-nephews, a special cousin, Patricia Porter of Olney, Maryland, and a host of relatives and friends. He graduated from Jackson P. Burley High School in 1965. After graduation he worked in retail at JCPenney, the Ginnis Supply and later retired from The Supply Room. He will be remembered for his love of life and his ability to make others laugh. During his spare time he enjoyed dancing, gardening and spending time with family and friends. Due to Covid-19 a memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903
