Payton Roosevelt Jefferson, a native of Louisa County, departed this life on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born July 4, 1935, he was the son of the late John Jefferson and Julia White. He was also preceded in death by his aunt and uncle, Henrietta and Otis Washington and a host of cousins. Mr. Jefferson is survived by his cousins, Willie Washington, Lester Washington, Mary E. Washington Carter; his devoted caregiver; and a host of other cousins and friends to cherish his memory. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. Interment will be private.
