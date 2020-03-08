Ethel Lee Jenkins, 88, of Aroda, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing Home in Aroda. She was the daughter of the late John Henry Jenkins and Betty Jane Jenkins and wife of the late Walter Hugh Jenkins Sr. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Christine J. Aylor; six sisters, Martha Smoot, Marie Smoot, Gladys Jenkins, Ruth Leake, Margaret Weaver and Nancy Meredith; and six brothers, Clarence, Gid, James, Andrew, Henry and Thomas Jenkins. Mrs. Jenkins was a member of Etlan United Methodist Churh and was a seamstress for Wrangler Blue Bell for 48 years. She is survived by daughters, Mildred Ann Dodson and Rebecca Lynn Twyman and husband, Jim, all of Madison; sons, Walter H. Jenkins Jr. and wife, Elaine, of Wolftown, Richard Nelson Jenkins of Madison and John Willard Jenkins of Stanardsville; sister, Nina Rose Bane of Slate Mills; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. A graveside funeral service will be held ay 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Etlan Cemetery conducted by Pastor Jeff Tucker. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Nursing Home, 1776 Elly Rd., Aroda, Virginia 22709.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.