Ethel Lee Jenkins, 88, of Aroda, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing Home in Aroda. She was the daughter of the late John Henry Jenkins and Betty Jane Jenkins and wife of the late Walter Hugh Jenkins Sr. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Christine J. Aylor; six sisters, Martha Smoot, Marie Smoot, Gladys Jenkins, Ruth Leake, Margaret Weaver and Nancy Meredith; and six brothers, Clarence, Gid, James, Andrew, Henry and Thomas Jenkins. Mrs. Jenkins was a member of Etlan United Methodist Churh and was a seamstress for Wrangler Blue Bell for 48 years. She is survived by daughters, Mildred Ann Dodson and Rebecca Lynn Twyman and husband, Jim, all of Madison; sons, Walter H. Jenkins Jr. and wife, Elaine, of Wolftown, Richard Nelson Jenkins of Madison and John Willard Jenkins of Stanardsville; sister, Nina Rose Bane of Slate Mills; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. A graveside funeral service will be held ay 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Etlan Cemetery conducted by Pastor Jeff Tucker. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Nursing Home, 1776 Elly Rd., Aroda, Virginia 22709.

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries