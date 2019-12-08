On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, God stood beside Helen Frances Jenkins of Palmyra, Virginia, and quietly unwrapped her beautiful wings. Helen was born in Waynesboro, Georgia to William and Rosa Hooks Hilton. Helen Jenkins was an educator; retired school teacher after 31 years (New York), B.S. Sociology, M.S. Secondary Education, M.A. Sociology, 1963 Sale Representative (Chronicle), 1955 Disc Jockey, 1952 Life Insurance Underwriter, 1951 Legal Secretary CPA, and 1950 Clerk Typist. Helen's goal was not only to educate, she counseled students with drug problems and/or other anti-social behavior, to increase student job skills and work habits to increase their chance for success on the job once employed. Helen students were her life. Helen leaves behind on earth her son, Kenneth Vickers Sr. and his wife, Barbara, Vickers of Palmyra, Va.; three grandsons, Ramon Santiago, Marcus Armstrong, Kenneth Vickers Jr., of Palmyra, Va.; and aunt, Catherine Harden of Inwood, N.Y. There to meet her in heaven are her mother, Rosa Lee Hilton and father, William Henry Hilton. With a life as full as Helen Jenkins, the mention of her name should always bring a smile and a favorite story. Her laughter and smile will never leave our memories.
