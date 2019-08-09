Henry J. Jenkins, 81, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, peacefully at home in the arms of his wife and surrounded by his family. Born on May 10, 1938, he was the son of the late Henry and Virgie Jenkins of Gainesville. He was retired from Charlottesville City Schools. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Jenkins; children, Donnie Jenkins (Colette), Connie Jenkins (David), Pamela West (Doug), Kasity Cawthorne (Lawrence), and Ryan Brown; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Al Jenkins (Sandy), Mary Bolton (Jimmy), Sidney Jenkins, and Fay Jenkins. Condolences may be sent to handhjenkins@aol.com.
