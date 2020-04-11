David Jenkins Jr. of Taylors, S.C., passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by daughters, Katie Jenkins Miller and her husband, Ben Miller, and Tara Adams and her husband, Richard Adams; and three beloved grandchildren, Thomas, Lyra, and Joseph. www.thepalmettomortuary.com

