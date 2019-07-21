Richard Louis Jennings, Professor Emeritus of Civil Engineering at the University of Virginia, age 85, died in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, where he had lived for seven years. Dick was born in Newark, New Jersey, on July 28, 1933. He was the older son of the late Louis and Florence Jennings. He attended Marietta College and Ohio University, where he earned B.S. in Mathematics and B.S. in Civil Engineering degrees, and the University of Illinois where he earned M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Civil Engineering. He married Jan Bush and lived in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, with their two children (Sherry and Greg) while completing graduate school. In 1963, the family moved to Charlottesville, where Dick joined the University of Virginia Civil Engineering faculty. He remained in Charlottesville for almost 50 years. While a University of Virginia professor, Dick was a consultant to numerous organizations including the Marine Corps and NASA. He was also very active in community education and served with many organizations, including the Charlottesville School Board, PTA, Vo-Tech Center, Regional Jail Authority, Piedmont Community College, and multiple Prison Ministry programs. Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh is handling arrangements and the family can be reached through them at (919) 783-7128. Please go to their website https://www.dignitymemorial.com/. A graveside burial service will be held at a future date in Luray, Virginia.
