Dorothy Jean "Dot" Jetton, 85, of Scottsville, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Clarence Turner and Ollie (Trammell) Diamond. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, LeGare Jetton. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, the Reverend James C. Jetton of Scottsville; six children, Randy Jetton and wife, Donna of New London, North Carolina, Nathan Jetton of George's Tavern, Paula Jetton of Fluvanna County, Rebecca Robertson of Scottsville, Amy Brown of Keene, and Megan Jetton of Charlottesville; a brother, Clinton Turner of Lincolnton, North Carolina; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and a number of other extended family members and friends. Dot served alongside her husband in ministry for over 60 years and found her passion in leading music for youth and adults through cantatas, teaching handbells, and playing the piano and organ. She enjoyed participating in drama productions with the Horseshoe Bend Players and was an outstanding seamstress. She retired from BB&T and was a charter member of James River Baptist Church. During her retirement, Dot enjoyed working in the flower garden with her husband, sewing and crocheting, and visits with her family. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home with her son, Randy and husband, Jim officiating. Interment will follow in the Scottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 pm, Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
