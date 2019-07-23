Helen Frances Jewett passed away at Dogwood Village on Saturday, July, 20 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, Joseph A. Jewett. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Lynn Utz and her husband, Steve, of Madison, and Chris Cox and her husband, Tim, of Ramseur, N.C.; and five grandchildren, Jacqueline, Jennifer, Jill, Jonathan, Leslie, and their spouses. She is also survived by two great-grandsons, Jaxon and Coen, and several cousins. She was a member of Walkers United Methodist Church. In keeping with Helen's wishes, there will be no visitation. The family will celebrate Helen's life with a private service. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to Walkers United Methodist Church in memory of Helen. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
