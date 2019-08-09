Virginia J. Johns, 92, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Colonnades retirement community following a long illness. She was born January 30, 1927 in Morgantown, West Virginia, daughter of Grover and Etta Johnson. A graduate of Simmons College in Boston, she was a gifted musician with a beautiful soprano voice. She was a founding member of and President of the Oratorio Society of Charlottesville-Albemarle for many years, and a devoted member of the choir and parish at St. Paul's Memorial Church. Mrs. Johns is survived by daughters, Anne Johns Miller and Rebecca Johns Gerritsen (Mrs. Peter Gerritsen), both of the Boston area; and a son, Thomas Richards Johns III, of Charlottesville; grandchildren, Samantha R. Miller currently in Montgomery, Alabama, Evan Johns Miller and Elizabeth Johns Gerritsen of Boston, and Andrew P. Gerritsen, and his wife, Sarah, of Silver Spring, Md. She is predeceased by her elder brothers, Paul Johnson of Roanoke, Virginia, and Everett Johnson of Morgantown, West Virginia. Surviving nieces are Mary Wimmer of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Jane Wright of Virginia Beach, and nephew, John Johnson, of Roanoke, Virginia. A private service will be held at St. Paul's on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to St. Paul's Memorial Church, 1700 University Avenue, Charlottesville, or the Oratorio Society of Charlottesville-Albemarle.
