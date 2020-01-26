Alice Lewis Tucker Johnson, 97, died on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Mooreland Farm in Albemarle County where she had lived since 1959 with her husband. She was surrounded by her children who loved her dearly. She was born in Amherst, Virginia April 3, 1922, daughter of the late Walter Lowrie and Janice Thomas Tucker. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 57 years, Lewis Benjamin Johnson Jr.; brother, Walter Lowrie Tucker Jr.; brother, Thomas Mallory Tucker; brother-in-law, Grayson Johnson; sisters-in-law, Sara Sue (Tippy) Johnson White, Sarah B. Johnson, Geraldine Martin Tucker, Sarah Hackworth Tucker, Mary Phipps Tucker, and Rebecca Anderson Tucker. Alice is survived by her three much loved children and seven grandchildren, Lewis Benjamin (Ben) Johnson III and his wife, Barbara, Walter Tucker Johnson and his wife, Dolly, Amie Johnson van Roijen and her husband, David all of Albemarle County; grandchildren, Carrie Mason Johnson Rash and her husband, Bradley (and great grandsons, Logan Matthew Rash and James Isaac Rash), Benjamin Lewis Johnson, Grayson Cooke Johnson, Julie McGrath Johnson Sheehan and her husband, Pete (and great grandsons Jackson Peter Sheehan and Luke Tucker Sheehan), Walter Tucker Johnson Jr., David Berend van Roijen and his wife, Melanie, Melza Riding van Roijen Goffinet and her husband, Adrian. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Charlotte G. Johnson and too many cherished nieces and nephews to mention. Alice graduated from Bellevue High School in Amherst County and from Madison College (now James Madison University). At different times she taught school in Albemarle, Amherst and Greene Counties. She met her husband Lewis while teaching at Red Hill High School in Albemarle County. After he enlisted in the Navy they were married at her family home "Mountain View" on December 27, 1943. Alice lived with his parents in Albemarle Co. through World War II while he served in the Pacific Theatre. Alice also worked for People's Bank (now Bank of America) on Main Street in Charlottesville. Her last job was as librarian at Red Hill School, she loved books and reading to the young children. While living at Mooreland (the Johnson family home) Alice and Lewis enjoyed their family, neighbors, and friends. The two of them were great hosts to many people at any season of the year and for almost any reason. She, Lewis and their children, for a period of about twenty summers, spent many weeks in a cottage at Coles Point on the Potomac River a highlight of love, laughter and adventure, leaving many wonderful memories shared by the entire family and lifelong friends. Alice was an avid gardener for as long as she was able and at one time an active member and Past President of the Monticello Garden Club. She was very interested in the family history of both the Tuckers and Johnsons and recorded much of it, the keeper of the the family records which will be passed on to following generations. Alice was a long time and enthusiastic member of Daughters of the American Revolution at every level of the organization. She was an active member of the local Jack Jouett Chapter for 60 plus years serving positions as Regent, long time Registrar, and District Director, among others. She was a sixty plus year member of "The Bridge Club", the faces and names changing over the years, but always meeting once a month for cards and camaraderie with friends of longstanding. Alice was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in North Garden for many years where she and Lewis also taught Sunday school classes. She was an active participant in most events, as long as she was able, and devoted to her "church family". In lieu of flowers, she asked that contributions be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, North Garden VA., 22959. A date for the memorial service will be announced.
