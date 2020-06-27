A precious baby girl, Betty Jo Johnson, came into this earthly world on June 13, 1948. During her early years, Betty Jo lived in Cismont, Virginia, (Quietude Farm) with her foster parents, Clifford and Victoria Spicer. Betty Jo attended Cismont School while enjoying the best years of her life, within a beautiful community of caring people in the Southwest Mountains. Betty Jo enjoyed numerous farm animals, including horses, cows, peacocks, dogs and cats. Betty Jo had a special fondness for jewelry, especially pretty rings. She enjoyed keeping up with the daily news and weather. Betty Jo, a ward of the state, was transferred to Central Virginia Training Center, residing there for nearly sixty years. Through no fault of her own, the statewide mental health system often ensured a grim outcome at the time. As always in life, Betty Jo met many loving citizens, doctors, and staff while living in the Lynchburg area. Betty Jo passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was laid to rest on her birthday, within the Spicer family section at Grace Episcopal Church, Cismont, Virginia. Betty Jo is survived by her co-guardians, Susan Spicer Craddock and Patricia Spicer Napoleon, and their families. Betty Jo's guardians offer special thanks to the staff and church family of Grace Episcopal Church.. We also wish to thank all the kind people who loved and cared for Betty Jo, throughout her life, in the Lynchburg and surrounding area.

