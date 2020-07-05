A precious baby girl, Betty Jo Johnson, came into this earthly world on June 13, 1948. During her early years, Betty Jo lived in Cismont, Virginia, (Quietude Farm) with her foster parents, Clifford and Victoria Spicer. Betty Jo attended Cismont School while enjoying the best years of her life, within a beautiful community of caring people in the Southwest Mountains. Betty Jo enjoyed numerous farm animals, including horses, cows, peacocks, dogs and cats. Betty Jo had a special fondness for jewelry, especially pretty rings. She enjoyed keeping up with the daily news and weather. Betty Jo, a ward of the state, was transferred to Central Virginia Training Center, residing there for nearly sixty years. Through no fault of her own, the statewide mental health system often ensured a grim outcome at the time. As always in life, Betty Jo met many loving citizens, doctors, and staff while living in the Lynchburg area. Betty Jo passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was laid to rest on her birthday, within the Spicer family section at Grace Episcopal Church, Cismont, Virginia. Betty Jo is survived by her co-guardians, Susan Spicer Craddock and Patricia Spicer Napoleon, and their families. Betty Jo's guardians offer special thanks to the staff and church family of Grace Episcopal Church.. We also wish to thank all the kind people who loved and cared for Betty Jo, throughout her life, in the Lynchburg and surrounding area.
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murdering daughter pleads guilty to lesser charge
-
Northam declares state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest' amid protests
-
Firefighter apologizes to Richardson; promotion approved
-
Panel's recommended name for combined charter school draws quick opposition
-
Local organizers say fireworks will still fly
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.