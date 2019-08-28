Blanche E. Johnson, mother of Beatrice Brown, Carolyn Fortune, Linda Johnson, Mahalia Woodie, Albert L Johnson Jr., Lenwood Johnson Sr., and Frank Johnson Sr., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday August 25, 2019. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 12 until 9 p.m. at the Colbert -Wiley Funeral & Cremation Service. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at West Bottom Baptist Church, in Bremo Bluff, Va.
