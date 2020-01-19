Dolores Lee (Estes) Brown Johnson, 93, of Ruckersville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 1, 1926, in Albemarle County, a daughter of the late Bledsoe Lee and Jennis Maude (King) Estes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Alphonso Brown; her second husband, John James Johnson; two daughters, Carolyn Jean Morris and Peggy Ann Hoylman; and a brother, Donald Estes. Dolores worked in the Cash/Business office at UVA Dining Services, retiring after over 40 years of service. She was a founding member of Calvary Baptist Church in Scottsville. She loved spending time with family at family reunions and enjoyed cooking and hosting family for meals and get-togethers whenever she could. Survivors include three sons, Roy J. Brown and wife, Linda, of Ruckersville, Roger Lee Brown and wife, Brenda, of Charlottesville, and Richard A. Brown and wife, Debbe, of Rockwell,North Carolina; a "special son", Thomas Eugene Brown of Charlottesville; a brother, Bledsoe Estes Jr. of South Carolina; a stepbrother, Charles Estes of Tenneesee; 11 grandchildren, Tina, Amy, Patti, and Ricky Brown, Laura Chapman, Gloria Hoylmman, Theresa Lynn Shifflett, Cherrie Morris Jackson, Kerry, Nicki, and Sabrina Morris, and Wayne, Kenny, and Gordon Wright; numerous great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren; a special family friend, Oscar Farris; a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. She also leaves behind her cherished companions, her dog, Bear and her cat, Meow Meow. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church by Pastor David Morris. Interment will follow at Scottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greene County Rescue Squad, 9845 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville, VA 22973. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
