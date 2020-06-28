Edith Mae (Smith) Johnson, 78, of Troy, Va., passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville. She was born on May 26, 1942, in Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Stacey and Sally (Phillips) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Johnson in 2010. Edith was a retired Registered Nurse, having worked for a number of years at the University of Virginia Hospital. She enjoyed playing cards with family, walking, movies, and spoiling her grandchildren. Survivors include three daughters, Teresa Johnson, Rebecca Johnson, and Aime Miller, all of Troy; a brother, John D. Smith; a sister, Peggy Canody; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a number of other extended family members and friends. A family graveside service was held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville by Pastor David Vogt. Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries