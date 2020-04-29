Harold Glenwood Johnson, 79, of Charlottesville, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born in Fluvanna County, to the late Leslie Wayne Johnson and Rachel Harris Johnson. His heritage is in the Woolen Mills Neighborhood of Charlottesville, where he lived most of his life. He met his late wife, Janet Irene Johnson at the mill where he worked as a young man along with his mom and Janet's father. He is survived by his two children, Michelle Renee Garrison and Leslie Wayne Johnson; his three grandchildren, Brittany Renee Theobold, Ashley Nicole Garrison, and Cassidy Brooke Garrison; his great-grandson, Mason Theobold; his two sisters, Donna Gay, Linda Ann, and brother in law, Billy Shifflett. He is also survived by his friend, Vivian Brenig; his breakfast club friends, and the best neighbors he could have ever asked for. Harold loved to joke and laugh with his family and friends. He always made sure they had all they needed. He will be missed by many. Memorial service pending.

