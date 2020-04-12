July 9, 1942 - Friday, April 3, 2020 Homer Ray Johnson, 77, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on April 3, 2020. Born in Dunn, N.C., he was the son of the late Homer and Ernestine Johnson. Ray was a graduate of North Carolina State University, having earned a PhD in Chemical Engineering. He had a 42-year career with Westvaco Corp. where he made many lifelong friends. After living in Charleston, S.C. for 10 years, Ray and Dianne moved to Covington, Va., where he continued his career with Westvaco. After retirement, he began an activated carbon consulting business with many clients around the world who also became treasured friends. Ray is survived by his wife, Dianne Taylor Johnson and two sons, Michael Johnson and wife, Taryn, of Leesburg, Va., and Ryan Johnson of Blacksburg, Va. He shared many happy times with his grandsons, Nathan and Caden Johnson who were such a special part of his life. Ray shared many long and happy walks with his grand dogs, Hank and Cody. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Charlton of Richmond, Va. and brother, Ralph Johnson of Dunn, N.C. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
