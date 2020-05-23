June 16, 1963 - Monday, April 13, 2020 Percy L. Johnson III of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on April 13, 2020. Born in Charlottesville, on June 16, 1963, he was a 1981 graduate of Charlottesville High School and in 1986 a graduate of Winston Salem State University in North Carolina. Percy is survived by his mother, Doris Terrell Brown of Charlottesville; daughter, Nyieka Walker of Hopewell, Va.; sisters, Carol Johnson-Ford (Allen) of Chester, Va. and Sonya Tinsley of Norwalk, Conn.; brothers, Richard Johnson (Maria) of Baltimore, Md. and Michael Tinsley of Charlottesville, Va., and many other relatives and friends. Cremation Society of Virginia was in charge of final arrangements. No service was held to COVID-19.
