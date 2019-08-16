Janet Marie (Roudabush) Johnson Janet Marie (Roudabush) Johnson died on August 12, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia, where she had been living for the past five years. She was predeceased by her husband, Wallace E. Johnson; her two sons, David V. and Gregory A. Johnson; and her brother, James W. Roudabush. She is survived by her granddaughter, Lucinda Johnson Sellers and her husband, Thomas "T.J." and children, Reese, Caroline, and Luke; as well as her daughter-in-law and very dear friend, Patti Fisher, all of Georgia; a devoted cousin, Charlee Channing, along with numerous other relatives and friends in Charlottesville. Janet, who preferred her nickname Rita, was a lifelong resident of Charlottesville before moving to Georgia. She worked for the University of Virginia Medical Center for more than 40 years, and for a period of time, worked in Radiology at the Blue Ridge Sanatorium and the Martha Jefferson Hospital. Her friends, many of whom remained close friends throughout her life, appreciated her witty sense of humor. Her favorite pastime was reading, and even as a child, she was an avid reader considering books real treasures. According to her wishes, there will be no funeral service. At a future date a private burial service will be held on Monticello Mountain where she spent her early childhood.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.