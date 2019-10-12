Edward Bryant "Jack" Johnson Jr., 89, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Dogwood Village of Orange. He was born on September 24, 1930, to the late Edward Bryant Johnson Sr. and Bettie Hester Payne Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Anne Blankenbaker Johnson. He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Johnson Gingras of Madison and Amy Johnson Rich and husband Ashley of Waterford, Va.; son, Gregory Bryant Johnson and wife, Lee, of Houston, Texas; and granddaughter, Jorja Anne Rich. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.