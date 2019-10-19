Mary Louise Johnson, 72, of Charlottesville, Va., entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at University of Virginia Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence Johnson and Betty Smith. Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon Monday, October 21, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. You may sign the guestbook at mcclennyfuneralservice.com.
