June 23, 1957 - Tuesday, April 14, 2020 Pastor Jesse Jerome Johnson Sr., age 62, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. Born on June 23, 1957 in Richmond, Va., Pastor Johnson Sr. was the son of the late James Henry Johnson and Bertha Woodson Johnson of Fluvanna County, Va. He was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Cassandra Vest. Jesse was educated through the Fluvanna County School System and retired from the University of Virginia after 20 plus years of service. Jesse accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Third Liberty Baptist Church in New Canton, Va. He ultimately moved his membership to the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Esmont, Va. where he cheerfully served in various ministries. His Christian journey was ordered by the words of Apostle Paul in Romans 10:15, "And how can anyone preach unless they are sent? As it is written: "How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!" Jesse devoted his life to preaching and teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. His works as a devoted servant transitioned to pastoring both the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Shipman, Va. and the Oak Hill Baptist Church, Buckingham, Va. where he will be greatly missed. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Minister Linda Calloway Johnson; sons, Jesse Johnson Jr. (Shatoya), Jamell Johnson (Tina); stepdaughters, Denise C. Byrd of Baltimore, Md., Stephanie L. Eley (Dominique) of Charlottesville, Va., and Letitia Curry-Stinnie (Richard) of Charlottesville, Va.; beloved siblings, twin brother, Joseph Johnson (Pearl) of Charlottesville, Va. and Ethel Opie (Jeffery) of Buckingham, Va.; nine grandchildren; three aunts, two uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and a host of friends including his two devoted confidants; Pastor Harold Mears and Brother Tony Shelton. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McClenny Funeral Service, Inc. (Charlottesville). Viewing will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. Due to constraints mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic; individuals must bring and wear a mask and gloves and will be allowed to enter the facility one individual at a time. The private grave side service is limited to ten members of the immediate family. A special heartfelt thank you is extended to the exceptional medical team and staff of the University of Virginia Medical Center's 3-West ICU who graciously cared for Pastor Johnson during his illness. The Johnson Family wishes them and their families a blessed, safe, and healthy future.
