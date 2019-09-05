Sylvester Allen "Joey" Johnson, 50, of Barboursville, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his residence. Born on January 31, 1969, in Charlottesville, he was the son of Randolph Walker and Clara Elizabeth Johnson, both of Barboursville. He was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Marie Johnson. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Dimitrik Johnson of Rhoadesville; a brother, Randolph Grady of Charlottesville; 12 uncles, Earl Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Richard Johnson and Jeffrey Johnson, all of Barboursville, Philip Johnson and Dennis Walker of Washington, D.C., Edward Walker of Charlottesville, Carl Walker of Fluvanna, Merrill Johnson of Connecticut, James walker of Louisa, John Johnson of Culpeper, and James Johnson of New York; five aunts, Alice Walker and Carrie Shepard of Washington, D.C., Mozelle Johnson of Alexandria, Estelle Minor of Orange, and Ivy Long of Barboursville, and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville with Pastor Robert Anthony officiating.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.