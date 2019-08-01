Warren William Johnson, 76, of Orange, Va., departed this life on July 26, 2019, at his residence. He was born on October 12, 1942, in Albemarle County, Va., to the late Marion Glasso Johnson. He was educated in the Orange County School System. Mr. Johnson was a construction employee and retired from George Hyman Construction Company. He is survived by three sons, Mark Allen Jackson of Unionville, Va., Anthony Jordan of Washington, D.C., and Warren William Jordan of Oxenhill, Md.; six daughters, Kathy L. Quarles of Orange, Va., Tammy Y. Jackson of Rhoadesville, Va., Lisa Jordan-Gordon of Washington, D.C., Rochelle Lassiter of Washington D.C., Tuwanda Jackson of Alexandria, Va., and Ashley K. Wade of Washington, D.C.; two brothers, Ricky Johnson and Kent Murray Johnson, both of Orange.; three sisters, Ann Churchmen, of Orange, Va., Paula Adamson, of Orange, Va., and Cynthia Wilson, of Gordonsville, Va.; 19 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Van Johnson. Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Nazareth Baptist Church, Orange, Va. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church. The Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr. will officiate. Satchell's Funeral Service of Orange is in charge of arrangements.
