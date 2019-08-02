W. Van Meter Johnson very peacefully passed away on July 27, 2019, encircled by close friends and family. Born at UVA on July 13, 1946, to Eugene Johnson II and Anne Dally Johnson he was also predeceased by his brother, Gene Johnson III and sister, Lucile, members of the First Presbyterian Church which was central to family life, as was live and recorded acoustic music. Van's Father and each of the children often played regularly at home, as a quartet, of an evening, and listened to exceptionally good sound recordings. Van volunteered for many years in Waynesboro to record services at Church, and elsewhere n the community Van graduated from Fishburne Military School and worked with Virginia Metalcrafters, nurturing an interest the design and fabrication of metal, and stereophonic sound design, culminating in a celebration of the 250th Anniversary of Jefferson's birth in 1993, with the sound engineering of the nationally-recognized album "Midnight at Old Cabell Hall," featuring the late Freyda Epstein (formerly of the group Trapezoid) with Bob Vasile and Ralph Gordon, using the "Aachen Head" microphone developed by the audiophile experts at Mercedes Benz) which was featured on the cover of Audiophile magazine, thereafter.. Van recorded the majority of performances at the Prism Coffeehouse and numberless performances at Old Cabell Hall, the Dome Room of the Rotunda and at numerous other venues at the University, and at various Churches throughout the community, also as a volunteer. Van was an audio consultant for numerous retail audiophile locations and had a loyal following as a consequence of his having had a unique gift for discerning the nature of the listening concerns for those most interested in having an experience that will most closely simulate the experience "in the room," where the sound recording took place. His particular expertise involved his being alert to new developments in equipment and in matching an individual's tastes to their individual 'budgets,' greatly concerned that the experience of "hi-fidelity" be made available to anyone who recognized its value, irrespective of one's budgetary consideration, and was gracious in sharing his time, and shared his gentlemanly ways with everyone he encountered, in a very meaningful way; always glad to lend a hand, conveying a utterly life-affirming attitude, in all things, even unto death, which he met with aplomb. A tribute to Van is scheduled to on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 12 until 2 p.m. on 91.1 WTJU-FM, broadcasting worldwide on WTJU.net. A memorial service will be scheduled during the Christmas season once family members living abroad can gather round. Van's niece Dr. Gwynneth Livesay will be officiating. Sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Piedmont. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
