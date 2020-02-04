Keith James Johnstone, of Charlottesville, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born to the late Andrew Albert Johnstone and Erma Tipton Johnstone on April 3, 1947 in Nampa, Idaho. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Ann Lasko Johnstone; son, James Andrew; daughter, Katherine Johnstone Shah (Vivek); grandchildren, Andrew, John, Virginia and Anne; sister, Paulette Johnstone Garthoff (Douglas); and nephews, Matthew Douglas (Corinne) and Jonathan Franklin (Georgina). Keith attended Hammond High School in Alexandria, Virginia. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia and received an MBA degree from the Darden School, University of Virginia. He attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia and is a Veteran of the U.S. Army. For the majority of his business career Keith worked in the telecommunications field and served as an executive officer at Comdial Corporation. With a particular interest in history, he later enjoyed applying his business knowledge at Monticello for several years prior to retirement. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish, 401 Alderman Road. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens, followed by a reception at the family's home. Teague Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
