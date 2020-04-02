Monday, March 30, 2020 Barbara Hunt Jones, 77, was welcomed into the arms of her Savior on March 30, 2020. Barbara enjoyed a long career with the University of Virginia, first at the Architecture School and then with the Institute for Environmental Negotiation. Barbara was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Barbara's kind and gentle spirit showed love to those she encountered. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Calvin and Hazel Mae Hunt; her sister, Shirley H. Barnett; her in-laws, Mason and Margaret Jones; and her brother-in-law, Carroll E. Lamb. She is survived by her husband, Bernard Jones of Troy; son, Scott Jones and his wife, Tammy, of Roanoke; three granddaughters, Lauren Cinquemani and her husband, Joe, Kara Jones, and Emily Jones; and one great-grandson, Theo Cinquemani. She is also survived by her sister, Diane H. Lamb of Charlottesville and Diane's close friend, Tom Vincent; her brother-in-law, Donald Jones and his wife, Robin, of Troy; nieces and nephews, Renee Petsche and her husband, Steve, Eric Lamb, Ashleigh Norris and her husband, Kevin, Jo Anna Forrest and her husband, Charlie, Donny Jones and his wife, Rachel, and Kristen Bodin and her husband, Errol, along with many great-nieces and great-nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin R. McConnell for his care through the years and also the staff of Davita Dialysis on Pantops, and Commonwealth Senior Living. Services will be private due to current the Covid-19 mandates. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
