Bobbie Alton Jones, 82, of Esmont, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 17, 1937, in Alberene, Va., a son of the late Alonzo Reuben and Ruby Belle (Eubanks) Jones. Bobbie retired from the University of Virginia. He was a Veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Army. Survivors include his wife, Genny Jones: a daughter, Sheila White and husband, James: a brother, Calvin Jones and wife, Doris; two grandchildren, Angel and Jay; three special nieces, Kathy, Laurie, and Jessica ; and two special nephews, Shields and Travis. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Alberene Cemetery by the Reverend Robert Price. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
