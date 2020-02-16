Calvin Shields Jones, 87, of Scottsville, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 4, 1932, in Alberene, a son of the late Alonzo Rubin and Ruby Belle (Eubanks) Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobbie Jones. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Doris S. Jones; three children, Laurie Jones (Earl Cox), Kathryn Groseclose (Tom), and Shields Jones (Joy); a stepson, Barry Manuel (Phoebe); six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a number of other extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Christ Church Glendower by the Reverend Zachary Fleetwood. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Parish Hall. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is assisting the family. Family and friends may share memories and photos online at www.thackerbrothers.com.

