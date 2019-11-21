Christine Rita Reese Jones, 72, died on October 29, 2019, and reunited with her late father, Leo Reese, mom, Rita Reese, brother, Michael Reese, daughter, Heather Tray Jones Thomas; and first great-granddaughter, Crissmis Noelle Reese Jones. During her life she was a Army wife EMS with OWL Volunteer Rescue, District of Columbia (DC) Cab driver, waitress in several Restaurants and Bars in Alexandria and Washington, D.C. She also worked in the kitchen of the Alexandria Hospital, taught First Aid and CPR for The American Red Cross, a driver for CJ's Courier Services and lastly a driver for the Disabled with Diamond Transportation. She is survived by her granddaughter, Samantha Jones, Danny Batson; great-granddaughter, Sabrine Batson; great-grandson, Trent Batson; and friends, Colleen Embrey and Robert Simms. Come as you are and tell us how you met Chris and a memory you have on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
